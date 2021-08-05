'Ludo', 'Sherni' get nominations at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni' and Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ludo' are leading the nomination pack for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2021.

The 12th edition of the IFFM will see judges Jill Bilcock, screenwriter actor Vince Colosimo and award-winning director Geoffrey Wright choosing winners across categories -- Best Film, Best Indie Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Documentary.

The fest has also added additional categories of Best Series, Best Performance in a series.



Actors Saif Ali Khan ('Tandav'), Pankaj Tripathi ('Mirzapur 2'), Ali Fazal ('Mirzapur 2') and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub ('Tandav') will compete against each other for Best Performance (Male) in Series, while Neena Gupta ('Masaba Masaba'), Samantha Akkineni ('The Family Man Season 2'), Shweta Tripathi Sharma ('Mirzapur 2'), Rasika Dugal ('Mirzapur 2') and Shahana Goswami ('Bombay Begums') are nominated in the Best Performance (Female) in Series.

Speaking more about the latest edition of the IFFM, it will take place both physically and virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the wake of the current Australian border lockdown, the award ceremony will be hosted online.

The physical festival will run from August 12 to August 21, while its Australia wide digital edition will take place from August 15 to August 30. (ANI)

