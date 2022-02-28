Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid's wedding pictures look straight out of a dream

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): The wedding pictures of another high-profile wedding of B-town are finally here.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his ladylove Alisha Vaid in a dreamy daytime wedding ceremony in Agra on February 20.

The official Instagram handle of Luv Films unveiled the wedding pictures on Monday.

In the beautiful pictures, the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director looks royal, wearing a white and gold sherwani.





Alisha opted for a bridal red gown with a touch of gold and a stunning long veil.



The caption of the post read, "As Alisha and Luv begin their new journey together, we seek your blessings and love."



The wedding ceremony was attended by several members from the tinsel town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Luv has never discussed his love life in the public domain. Reportedly, the newlyweds were college mates. (ANI)

