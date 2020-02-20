Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Feb 20 (ANI): LYCA Productions expressed condolences to the family members of people who died on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday night.
Three people were killed and around 10 injured after a crane collapsed on the sets of Kamal Haasan's movie 'Indian 2', during the shooting of the film near Chennai, on Wednesday night.
The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.
According to the reports, the team had created the set at EVP Film in Poonamallee where the tragic accident occurred.
Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, have lost their lives in the incident.
"The team lost three hardworking technicians, Assistant Director Krishna, Art Director Chandran, and Production Assistant Madhu," LYCA productions said.(ANI)
Lyca productions express condolences to family of 3 people died on 'Indian 2' movie set
ANI | Updated: Feb 20, 2020 15:59 IST
