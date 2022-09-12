'Mad Banke' first song of Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Babli Bouncer' is out now

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Babli Bouncer' on Monday unveiled the first track of the film 'Mad Banke'.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia shared the song which she captioned, "Lagenge ab zabardast thumke, kyunki aa gaya hai #MadBanke Song out now in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Tune in! #BabliBouncer."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiZ5BlWDFuA/

Sung by Asees Kaur and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is a dance track featuring Tamannaah alongside actor Sahil Vaid and Abhishek Bajaj.



'Mad Banke' is out on Zee Music Company's official YouTube channel.

Helmed by the National Award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, 'Babli Bouncer' is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from September 23, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen avatar, as Babli Bouncer.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah's other film 'Gurtunda Seetakala' is also slated to hit the theatres on the same day, September 23, 2022. Helmed by Nagashekhar, the film is a romantic drama which also stars south actor Satya Dev in a prominent role. (ANI)

