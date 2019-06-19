Madame Tussauds uncovers Priyanka Chopra figure in UK

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): Madame Tussauds revealed the figurine of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in London on Tuesday, completing the global superstar's presence at sites across the four continents.

The Bollywood star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka's New York City apartment in 2018.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," read the statement published on Madame Tussauds' official website.

The figurine is specially styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as stunning as the actor herself.

The figure is detailed with a replica of diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun," the actor said.

Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka's figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, Sydney and touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. (ANI)

