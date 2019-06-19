Priyanka Chopra Madame Tussauds wax statue in London
Priyanka Chopra Madame Tussauds wax statue in London

Madame Tussauds uncovers Priyanka Chopra figure in UK

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 18:22 IST

London [UK], June 18 (ANI): Madame Tussauds revealed the figurine of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in London on Tuesday, completing the global superstar's presence at sites across the four continents.
The Bollywood star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka's New York City apartment in 2018.
"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," read the statement published on Madame Tussauds' official website.
The figurine is specially styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as stunning as the actor herself.
The figure is detailed with a replica of diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status.
"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun," the actor said.
Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka's figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, Sydney and touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:08 IST

Farhan Akhtar shares sneak peek from workout session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Seems like Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character in the upcoming film 'Toofan'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 04:40 IST

Royals usher in day 1 of the Ascot races in style

Ascot [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Top hats, plumes of feathers and flowers were the order of the day as the British Royalty enjoyed day one of the Royal Ascot here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:47 IST

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike- Shashikant Pedwal

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The uncanny similarities that Shashikant Pedwal shares with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will leave you awestruck. His mannerism, usage of words, dress sense, spectacles, and of course the looks will make you feel that he is none other than senior Bachchan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 23:36 IST

Another woman accuses Cuba Gooding Jr. of 'sexual assault'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of sexual assault by a blogger Claudia Oshry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:36 IST

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend share skincare products with each other

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend share skincare products with each other.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 22:27 IST

Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm roped in for Clint Eastwood's 'Richard Jewell'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm have joined Clint Eastwood's already star-studded upcoming film "Richard Jewell."

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:14 IST

'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:26 IST

Britney Spears working hard to shed the pounds

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Revealing that she does not like cardio, pop star Britney Spears shared a video of her workout on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:16 IST

Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Leslie Mann has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by Noel Coward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 20:00 IST

Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Farhan Akhtar as...

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan penned a heartfelt note for friend Farhan Akhtar as 'Lakshya' clocks 15 years of its release today. The actor expressed his love for the film and how it tied them together in a strong bond of friendship.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Varun Dhawan setting temperature high with recent post

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan is setting the temperature soaring and his recent post is a proof of it.

Read More

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 19:39 IST

President Trump jokes about his wife Melania Trump, calls her 'It'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): American President Donald Trump leaves no stone unturned to praise his wife First Lady Melania Trump. Recently, he joked about his wife calling her 'It'.

Read More
iocl