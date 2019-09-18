Rajkummar Rao in the trailer
Rajkummar Rao in the trailer

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of the year'

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:58 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.
The trailer of the film came out on Wednesday and it starts with Paresh Rawal advising Rajkummar on how to be an entrepreneur, the hero then sets out on a journey to China where he finds the ultimate "key" to attract customers.
Rajkummar returns with a potion which he claimed is a healer of every 'gupt rog' - a Hindi moniker for sexual disorders - and partners with Boman Irani who is playing a doctor.
The hilarious trailer also features of glimpses of him with wife Rukmini, played by Mouni Roy, and it doesn't take long for Rajkummar to garner fame with his magical 'soup'.
With special appearances from Gajraj Rao and Paresh, the clip is sure to take you on a comical ride.
The 'Citylights' actor shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "This Diwali, get your hands on Soup-er hit Jugaad of the Year."


The quirky comedy is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.
The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.
'Made in China', originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:47 IST

FWICE asks Alka, Udit, Sanu to cancel US show organised by Pak national

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned letter to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan urging them to cancel their participation in a show scheduled in Dallas, US, citing that it has been organised by a Pakistani national.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST

'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'

Read More
iocl