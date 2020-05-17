'Made my day': Madhuri Dixit as she thanks fans for birthday wishes

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit who recently stepped into her 53rd year, on Sunday, expressed her happiness and thanked her fans for the lovely birthday wishes.

The diva celebrated her birthday on Friday (May 15) and scores of Madhuri's fans extended the wishes across the social media platforms.

The 'Dhak Dhak' girl was sportive and was quick enough to retweet and acknowledge her vast fan pages' efforts in wishing her with creative videos and paintings.

Today, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to Twitter to give a separate shoutout to everyone who, as she says, "made" her day.



"Thank you so much, everyone, for all the lovely birthday wishes. I loved all the creative videos, cards, cakes and flowers, and every bit of the love that you all gave me. It truly made my day," the tweet read.

The actor also received heartwarming wishes from her Bollywood co-actors and friends, including Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ritesh Deshmukh, and more on the special occasion.

Amid all the birthday wishes, the timeless beauty also made use of the day to share an exclusive preview from the hope anthem and her debut song- 'Candle' to boost positivity amid the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

