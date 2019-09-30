Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao in 'Sanedo'
Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao in 'Sanedo'

Made of magic and love, here's 'Sanedo' from 'Made in China'

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:01 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Bringing out the romance between the onscreen Gujarati couple - Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy - the makers of 'Made in China' have dropped yet another fun track 'Sanedo' from the film!
The romantic and playful song captures the eccentric love between Raghu, the Gujarati entrepreneur, and his partner Rukmini (Mouni) dressed in a red hot saree.
Crooned by Mika Singh, Nikhita Ganghi and Benny Dayal, 'Sanedo' also features his 'Judgementall Hai Kya' co-star Amyra Dastur shaking a leg with Boman Irani and other cast members of the film.
Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya are behind the lyrics composed by Sachin-Jigar duo.

The upcoming quirky comedy is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish.
The film has been helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. Dinesh Vijan is producing the flick.
'Made in China', originally scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, will now be releasing on Diwali this year. (ANI)

