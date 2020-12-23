Madhur Bhandarkar announces new film 'India Lockdown' based on true events

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Wednesday announced his next film 'India Lockdown' which is inspired by true events from the Covid-induced lockdown in the country.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media about Bhandarkar's new directorial venture.



"MADHUR BHANDARKAR ANNOUNCES NEXT FILM... IT'S OFFICIAL... #MadhurBhandarkar announces his next directorial venture... Titled #IndiaLockdown... Inspired by true events," he tweeted.

The film critic also shared that the film will be produced by PJ Motion Pictures and Bhandarkar Entertainment.

The casting for the movie is underway and it is scheduled to go on the floors in January 2021. (ANI)

