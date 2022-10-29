Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 14 years of 'Fashion', shares unseen pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut's drama film 'Fashion' on Saturday turned 14.

To mark the occasion, director Madhur Bhandarkar dropped a throwback picture on his Instagram stories which he captioned, " 14 years of film fashion. #14YEARSOFFASHION always humbled by the love showered on the film a big thanks to the entire cast & technical team. #JALWA."



In the throwback picture, Madhur could be seen posing with actors Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.

Released in the year 2018, the film also starred actors Samir Soni, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan in prominent roles and was declared a hit at the box office.

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut received National Awards for their performances in the film.

Apart from that Madhur also shared a string of throwback pictures and videos on his Instagram to celebrate 14 years of 'Fashion'.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CkSbXSZvO2K/?hl=en

Soon after the director shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, " Meri photo laga!!! Agar main Priyanka ki photo nahi kheenchta toh picture hi nahi banti."

A fan wrote, "Forever Great supar se upar hitttttttttttt Film aur Sir App."

Meanwhile, Madhur recently directed the film 'Babli Bouncer' which starred actor Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role and was streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The film recived positive responses from the audience.

The film is based on real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Priyanka on the other hand will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.

Kangana will be next seen in 'Tejas' and in a period drama film 'Emergency'. (ANI)

