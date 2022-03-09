Madhur Bhandarkar completes outdoor shoot schedule for 'Babli Bouncer'

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has completed the outdoor shoot schedule for his upcoming film 'Babli Bouncer' which features Tamannaah Bhatia.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Madhur shared an image featuring himself and Bhatia holding the clapboard.

"Finished the first marathon outdoor shoot of #Bablibouncer in #Punjab and #Delhi. It was an immensely creatively satisfying experience. A big thanks to all my actors & technicians. @tamannaahspeaks #BabliBouncer. @foxstarhindi @JungleePictures," he tweeted alongside the snap.





The movie went on floors on February 18, 2022.

Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is touted as a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. (ANI)

