Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' director shared a statement confirming his diagnosis with the virus.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols," the statement shared by the director read.





Soon after sharing the news, Bhandarkar received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Apart from Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani are also battling COVID-19. (ANI)

