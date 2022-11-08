Madhur Bhandarkar unveils 'India Lockdown' official teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming drama film 'India Lockdown' unveiled the official teaser on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, director Madhur Bhandarkar shared the teaser which he captioned, "The tragedy you know, the untold stories you don't! #IndiaLockdown teaser, premieres 2nd Dec only on #ZEE5."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



The film is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Zee5 from December 2, 2022.

Helmed by Madhur, the film stars Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Zarin Shihab in the lead roles.

The approximately one-minute-ling teaser showcased the stories of different income groups and how the covid-19 lockdown affected their lives.

Soon after the director shared the teaser, fans swamped the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons.

"Looking forward to it," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Great teaser sir."

"Madhur sir you bring the best," wrote another fan.

Madhur is known for his films like 'Fashion', 'Chandani Bar' and 'Heroine'.

He recently directed a comedy film 'Babli Bouncer' which starred actor Tamannaah Bhatia, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Bajaj in the lead roles.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and gathered positive responses from the audience. (ANI)