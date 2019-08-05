Madhuri Dixit, Image courtesy: Instagram
Madhuri Dixit, Image courtesy: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' clocks 25 years!

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s.
As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took a walk down the memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment.


She shared the short clip celebrating 25 years of the film on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."
Madhuri celebrating the occasion in her own inimitable style by placing 'the jootis' and Tuffy's look-alike stuffed toy along with the puja thali on the table definitely makes us nostalgic and we still can't get over Nisha teasing Prem with her Uh-hu moments!
The 'Kalank' actor also posted a video taking the Gulel challenge and nominated Salman, Renuka Shahane, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha to take it up.
Apart from Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, who played Mohnish Bahl's wife in the film, thanked Rajshri Films' Sooraj Barjatya for giving her a "once-in-a-lifetime role".
She took to Twitter and wrote, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film. #25YearsofHAHK"
Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka's father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya and the star cast, while also adding that the film changed the concept of marriages in India.
"Congratulations to #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam wrote.
'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office.
'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. The blockbuster became a turning point in Madhuri and Salman's careers.
Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character (Prem). Madhuri played Renuka's younger sister in the film.
The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Bindu among others. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:47 IST

Kevin Smith says 'Snyder Cut' exists!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The mythical 'Snyder Cut', a version of 'Justice League' which consists of unfinished footage and basic VFX has been compiled from an assembly cut by director Zack Snyder. It's a legend, a lost film that the DC fans can't wait to see.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Kajol receives sweet birthday wishes from B-town!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): As DDLJ actor, Kajol turned 45 on Monday, a few of her Bollywood friends showered all their love upon the birthday girl on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:36 IST

First-weekend report: 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, performed remarkably well at the box office during its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:16 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' new song: Parineeti, Sidharth work magic in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): After dropping a melancholic number 'Ki Honda Pyaar', makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped another track 'Khwabfaroshi' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:09 IST

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith get marriage license

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Looks like actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie-Turner Smith are taking their relationship to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:22 IST

Twitterati praise abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): After the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday, Twitterati expressed a wide range of reactions on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen's birthday special with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American television and talk show host Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture with his son Benjamin Allen on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Mixed response from B-Town to scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:05 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba set...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has finally released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:02 IST

This is how Riteish wished his 'Baiko' Genelia on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Genelia D'Souza who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:55 IST

A$AP Rocky attends Kanye West's Sunday service after release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky who returned to the US on Saturday after yearlong detention in Sweden jail, is celebrating his release with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:30 IST

This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

Read More
iocl