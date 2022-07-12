Madhuri Dixit goes down memory lane, celebrates 25 years of 'Mrityudand'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit took a trip down memory lane as she celebrated 25 years of her film 'Mrityudand'.

"Feels like yesterday. Gotta always strive to do our best. The journey continue... stay tuned," captioned the 'Dhak dhak' girl on Instagram.

In the sling of pictures, Madhuri Dixit shared vintage clips of the film.

In the first picture, the actor shared a monochrome photo of her younger days where she sported a bindi and supposedly draped a saree, looking stunning.



The second picture revealed veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Priety Zinta.





Madhuri looked like a Bengali bride in the next picture, wearing a red-coloured saree and golden jewellery. She exuded elegance and grace.



'Mrityudand' was a timeless classic. The film, helmed by Prakash Jha, revolved around the story of three women dominated by a patriarchal society and their struggles to overcome it.

Madhuri is quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos of herself and her family - husband Shriram Mahadev Nene and kids Arin and Ryan Nene.

Meanwhile, the ageless beauty, Madhuri, is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Original movie 'Maja Maa', which is helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra. 'Maja Maa' is slated to release in the later part of the year.

A short teaser was also unveiled lately and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family. The project also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh.

Recently, on the occasion of her 55th birthday on May 15, the Bollywood diva gave a surprise to her fans, as she released her second single track 'Tu Hai Mera', dedicated to all her fans. In the video, Madhuri expressed gratitude to her fans for their dedicated support over the years. (ANI)

