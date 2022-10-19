Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in yellow saree

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene looked gorgeous in an ochre yellow saree. On Tuesday, the 'Koyla' actor shared a series of stunning pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', shared the pictures from a photo shoot.

Alongside pictures, she wrote, " Phoolon ki Rani,Baharon ki Mallika."

In the first picture, Madhuri struck a pose looking away from the camera and flaunting her beautiful saree. The picture also gives close-up look at the 55-year-old actor's on-fleek make-up.

She accessorized her attire with golden earrings and neck pieces, some broad bangles, and a bindi, which unleashed her desi avatar. Madhuri kept her hair loose, which accentuated her look further.

The next image gives the look of her full outfit.

Soon after the picture was posted, the actor's fans and followers flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Aap sirf phoolon ki nahi har dil ki Rani ho mam..."



Another comment said: "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".

Apart from Madhuri, the film stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, 'Maja Ma' is streaming on Prime Video from October 6. (ANI)