Madhuri Dixit Nene's performance in 'Maja Ma' receives thumbs up from audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to come up with a new film titled 'Maja Ma'.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, leaving the audience in the awe of the actress's powerful acting skills.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi (essayed by Madhuri Dixit) - a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in, around whom the movie revolves. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with so much love starts to fall apart, putting her son's upcoming engagement in jeopardy. The conflict tests existing relationships for resilience, understanding and beliefs.

Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat are also a part of the film.

"With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around - as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves," Madhuri said.

She added, "I am so excited to share this film with my fans and audiences. Working with the cast and crew of the film has been a lovely experience. I am thrilled that Prime Video is taking Maja Ma to audiences worldwide. This piece of our heart, our hardwork, will find love with audiences looking for heartfelt storytelling everywhere in the world."

"You will see me play a middle-class man, a father to young adults and husband to a loving wife, in Maja Ma," said Gajraj Rao, talking about the movie and his character. "However, as you watch the movie, the character traverses through some interesting, sometimes challenging, not to mention unexpected situations in his life. Working with the whole team - Madhuri Dixit,all cast members and the creators - was a great experience. I am quite sure the audience will love the movie.

'Maja Ma' will be out on Prime Video on October 6. (ANI)