Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note on son Arin's birthday

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday penned a heartfelt note for her son Arin on the occasion of his birthday.

The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram as she shared a picture along with Arin, and wrote, "Know that when I scold you, it's only because I care, and when I hug you, it's always cause I love you. Wherever life takes you, whatever the goals that you seek for, I will always be so proud of you! I wish for only the best in life for you, Happy Birthday Arin."



She also wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene on his birthday, last month. She shared a video on the celebratory occasion in an Instagram post that reads, "Happy Birthday to the one that changed my life @drneneofficial... Words aren't enough to tell you how much I love you or what you mean to me."

Madhuri Dixit got married to Dr Shriram Nene in the year 1999. The couple are blessed with two sons 17-year-old Arin and 15-year-old Raayan Nene. (ANI)

