Madhuri Dixit Nene along with husband Dr Shriran Mene posing with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Raja Kumari (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit poses with rapper Wiz Khalifa in Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 12:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene was among the lucky ones to witness a power-packed performance in Mumbai by singer-rapper Wiz Khalifa who was in the country as part of Sunburn Arena.
Madhuri, who attended the concert with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their young son Arin Nene, shared a picture with the rapper along with another singer Raja Kumari.
"Thanks for showing the world yet again that music knows no boundaries of genre, age, culture, etc. @wizkhalifa. We had a great time grooving to your songs. @TheRajaKumari @DoctorNene," she tweeted.

A couple of days back, Madhuri had expressed excitement to attend the Wiz Khalifa concert, with a tweet she shared on the social networking website. The actress' post read, "Excited for the Wiz Khalifa concert tomorrow in Mumbai! Who's coming?@SunburnFestival."
Giving a glimpse of the concert, the actor also shared pictures on her Instagram story where she can be seen enjoying the show with her family.
In one of the pictures, Dr. Nene can be seen posing with Kumari, while another one Madhuri can be seen crooning to a song.

Clad in an all-black ensemble, with a leather jacket atop, the diva perfected the concert look. As for Dr. Nene, he complimented his wife in a yellow printed T-shirt and deep blue denim.

The 'See You Again' artist enthralled the Indian audience by performing live in Delhi and Mumbai on September 14 and 15, respectively.
Last year, the 31-year-old artist performed in India for the first time in Goa at the multi-genre music festival, Time Out 72. (ANI)

