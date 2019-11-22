Madhuri Dixit with Saroj Khan
Madhuri Dixit with Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit posts a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan's birthday

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): 'Devdas' actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media.
The 52-year-old actor shared a picture with Saroj Khan, on Instagram with a message that read," Happy birthday to one of my favorite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart."

In the picture shared by Madhuri the two can be seen smiling on the sets of 'Kalank'.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi starrer 'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. The movie is a period drama set in pre-independent India that takes the audience on a journey of six characters who are connected by love, emotions, revenge and turbulent relationships.
Madhuri along with husband Dr. Shriram Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't attend royal holiday following...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): The tensions between the two royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry continued to ripple leading to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they will not be spending the holiday with the royal family at Sandringham this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:13 IST

Kate, Oliver Hudson wish mother Goldie Hawn on her birthday

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): American actor and 'Overboard' star Goldie Hawn who turned 74 on Thursday (local time), was poured in with love from her two children, both actors Kate and Oliver Hudson on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:03 IST

Jenelle Evans keeping healthy terms with ex Nathan Griffith amid...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Reality television star Jenelle Evans might be in the middle of her divorce with estranged husband David Eason but she is keeping a healthy relationship with her ex Nathan Griffith.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:40 IST

Chris Brown welcomes baby boy with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Chris Brown is now a proud father for the second time as he welcomed a baby boy with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:37 IST

Selena Gomez announces release date of next album

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez has revealed the release date of her next album.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:34 IST

Kartik Aaryan receives adorable birthday surprise from parents

New Delhi (India), Nov 22 (ANI): As Kartik Aaryan turned 29 on Friday, he received a special surprise from his parents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:09 IST

Here's why Kate Middleton skipped Tusk Conservation Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): A doting mother and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, skipped the Tusk Conservation Awards gala because of her children.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:59 IST

Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law opens up about his split with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Elsa Pataky, Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law opened up about his marriage with singer Miley Cyrus which ended in less than a year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:03 IST

Here's why Chris Martin is not organising Coldplay concerts

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): Rock band Coldplay is releasing their new album 'Everyday Life' on Friday, but giving a major setback to fans as it has announced that they are not coming up with any tour. The reason might leave you into deep thinking!

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:02 IST

Shilpa Shetty shares kiss with her 'cookie' Raj Kundra on 10th...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Shilpa Shetty who jetted off to Japan to celebrate her marriage anniversary with husband and businessman Raj Kundra, shared a heartfelt post on the special occasion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 08:32 IST

Scooter Braun addresses Taylor Swift dispute, 'people need to...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 22 (ANI): After the heated controversy, Scooter Braun finally broke his silence on the dispute between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 19:53 IST

'Main Janta Hoon' highlights budding love between Emraan, Vedhika

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi dropped the second song from 'The Body' and it portrays the sweet chemistry and growing romance between him and of his leading lady Vedhika.

Read More
iocl