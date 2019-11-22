Madhuri Dixit posts a heartfelt note on Saroj Khan's birthday

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): 'Devdas' actor and Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene wished choreographer Saroj Khan on her birthday by sharing a picture alongside heartfelt note on social media.

The 52-year-old actor shared a picture with Saroj Khan, on Instagram with a message that read," Happy birthday to one of my favorite people @sarojkhanofficial ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart."



In the picture shared by Madhuri the two can be seen smiling on the sets of 'Kalank'.



On the professional front, the actor was last seen in multi starrer 'Kalank' alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Kunal Khemu. The movie is a period drama set in pre-independent India that takes the audience on a journey of six characters who are connected by love, emotions, revenge and turbulent relationships.

Madhuri along with husband Dr. Shriram Nene has turned producer for a Marathi film titled 'Panchak.' The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar. (ANI)

