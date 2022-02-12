Madhuri Dixit raises temperature in black leather dress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has given another glimpse of her being timeless beauty with her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Madhuri, 54, shared a string of pictures in which she looks jaw-dropping gorgeous, wearing a black leather dress.

She kept her hair wavy and paired the dress with gold hoops and pointed-toe heels.





Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured praises in the comments section.

"Helloooo sexy," filmmaker Farah Khan wrote.

"Wow so gorgeous pictures Madhuri madam," a fan chimed in.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri's Netflix series 'The Fame Game' will premiere on February 25. (ANI)

