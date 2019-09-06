Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif urge fans to shun single-use plastic

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in the country and urged fans to support the mission.
At an IIFA press conference in Mumbai, the actors voiced their concerns and drew attention to the pressing environmental problems that are slowly and steadily inflicting irreversible damage to the planet.
Madhuri, who looked beautiful in a glittery maroon dress paired with a cape, urged people to "take responsibility" and do something small for the environment, whether it be saving water or not using plastic.
"Since I have kids, I will say that to every parent that we should think about what kind of planet we are going to leave for our kids and their kids after that. And I think we have to be responsible. Each one has to take responsibility and say that I am going to be an ideal citizen and I am going to do something for the environment," the 'Kalank' actor said.
"There are so many things you can do for the environment and each one of us can do it in our own little way," she added.
Katrina, who also had her own little solution and opinion about the issue in hand, was all praise for PM Modi's initiative calling it "incredible" and urged everyone to support the campaign.
"We don't see it happening in front of us. It's easy for us to just forget about the importance of what's happening. But I think the easiest to do and a small change that we can all do in our lives that will make a big difference is about single-use plastic. I think PM Narendra Modi Ji's initiative is incredible and that's something we all should support," said Katrina, who rocked a blue dress for the event.
"Don't drink out of plastic bottles, try to carry some other container to hold your water," she added.
Salman, who was dressed in a black shirt and blue trousers, added, "Don't use plastic and don't be plastic."
During his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.
Backing Modi's mission, Aamir Khan, who is quite vocal about social issues, had earlier tweeted, "The initiative by the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to curb 'single-use plastic' is an effort all of us should strongly support. It's up to each of us to make sure we stop using 'single-use plastic'."
In June, Salman had also posted a subtle yet impactful message on single-use plastic. The actor posted a video where he can be seen offering water to a monkey, whom he calls his 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', in a plastic bottle. However, the monkey refuses. The actor then offers water in a glass and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' quickly accepts it.
While the video was shared on a lighter note, hidden in it is was the message to stop using plastic bottles. (ANI)

