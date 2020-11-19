Madhuri Dixit says she is missing her 'boys' on International Men's Day

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Thursday marked International Men's Day by showering love over her "pillars of support," her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and sons Arin Nene, Ryan Nene.

The senior actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with her "boys," and expressed how she is missing them in the caption.



"Loving, caring & my pillars of support, Missing my boys," she wrote in the caption.

"To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay," her caption further read.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to celebrate the contribution of men and to spread awareness on the need to focus on the mental health of men and promoting gender equality. (ANI)

