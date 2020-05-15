Madhuri Dixit shares glimpse of hope anthem 'Candle' on her birthday

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Commemorating the love and wishes she received bon her birthday, Bollywood's timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene shared an exclusive preview from hope anthem - 'Candle' to boost positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Kalank' star put out the video on Instagram, where she is seen crooning her new single 'Hope.' The video starts from a shot that showcases a glamorous monochromatic picture of the star along with the title of her debut song 'Candle.' The video then shows glimpses of star singing lyrics of the song.

The actor, who turned 53 today, shared in the caption that she will soon be releasing the song. She wrote, "Thanks for all the good wishes and birthday love! Wanted to give some love back to you. Sharing an exclusive preview of my first ever single. Will share the song soon. It's called Candle and it's about hope, something we need in large supply right now."



The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 62k views within just 42 minutes of being posted.

Meanwhile, on the actor's special day, there is a flood of heartwarming wishes from her fans online, and joining them are her Bollywood mates, Shatrughan Sinha and Abhishek Bachchan.

Veteran actor-turned-politician, Sinha was one among the star, from her legion of fans to extend birthday wishes to the "attractive, charming and dignified actor."

While Abhishek Bachchan had put out a special birthday wish on Twitter. He wrote, "Wishing you a very happy and healthy birthday Madhuri Ji. All our love and respect." (ANI)