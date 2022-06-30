Madhuri Dixit shares her love for mangoes in social media post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): 'Dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit Nene's love for mangoes was evident from her recent social media post where she rued that 'mango season' was gone.

"TuHaiMera. Can't believe mango season is nearly done. Agle saal ka intezar rahega," captioned the actor on Instagram.

In the first picture, Madhuri could be seen hugging dozens of mangoes, flashing a smile. She seemed to be quite happy.



As for the second picture, the 'Koyla' actor appeared to be in a restaurant, with three bowls of sliced mangoes in front of her, seemingly enjoying the fruit. She was seen in all-smiles, posing with one hand on her face, wearing a denim jacket.





Madhuri is quite active on social media, sharing pictures and videos of herself and her family - husband Shriram Mahadev Nene and kids Arin and Ryan Nene.

Meanwhile, the ageless beauty, Madhuri, is gearing up for the release of her Amazon Original movie 'Maja Maa', which is helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra. 'Maja Maa' is slated to release in the later part of the year.

A short teaser was also unveiled lately and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family. The project also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh.

Recently, on the occasion of her 55th birthday on May 15, the Bollywood diva gave a surprise to her fans, as she released her second single track 'Tu Hai Mera', dedicated to all her fans. In the video, Madhuri expressed gratitude to her fans for their dedicated support over the years. (ANI)

