Former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image Source: Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Anushka Sharma extend birthday greetings to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2020 14:18 IST


New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): As the dazzling blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 47 on Sunday, Bollywood divas Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Anushka Sharma extended greetings to her.
The Former Miss World's 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram stories to post a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for DEVDAS seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also posted a similar picture of herself with the birthday girl and her daughter and penned down a sweet birthday wish for her.
"Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," she wrote.
Anushka Sharma also shared a picture of her 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' co-star and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading radiance all around."
The former Miss World and the radiant beauty is celebrating her 47th birthday with her family. (ANI)

