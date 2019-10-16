Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit showers birthday wishes on Hema Malini

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most charming actors, Hema Malini on her 71st birthday.
The actor known for her vivacious charm wished Bollywood's Dream Girl by penning a sweet message on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Happy Birthday Dream Girl Hema Ji. May your day be as beautiful as you! Your unparalleled grace & talent is and will always be an inspiration for many," she tweeted.

Born on October 16, 1948, the timeless beauty, Hema Malini is one of the best-known and most respected artists in the country.
The recipient of Padma Shri has received eleven nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She finally won the prestigious award in 1973 for the iconic film 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.
From being one of the most praised actors and dancers of her time, Hema Malini joined politics as a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014.
The actor who is a recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award was last seen onscreen in Telugu film 'Gautamiputra Satakarni'. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:46 IST

