Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene look back on their journey together on 21st marriage anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene on Saturday marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a special note for each other.

The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives.

"Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams," the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor wrote in the caption.



"We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram," the caption further read.

Dr Nene also dedicated a special Instagram post to the 'Aaja Nachle' actor and looked back on the 21-year-long journey of their marriage.

"21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary," he wrote.

The couple had tied the knot back in 1999 and later welcomed two sons together. (ANI)

