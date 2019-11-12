Madhuri Dixit (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Madhuri Dixit stars 'EkDoTeenChallenge' to celebrate 31 years of 'Tezaab'

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:36 IST

New Delhi [India] Nov 11 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit on Monday picked a unique way to celebrate 31 years of her iconic film 'Tezaab.'
The actor uploaded a video on her Twitter handle where she can be seen grooving on the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' from the film.
The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' actor took the occasion to start fun dance '#EkDoTeenChallenge and urged fans to share their steps on the song, which is really close to her heart.
"Ek Do Teen... has been a really special song for me. So today, I'm celebrating #31YearsOfTezaab with a fun dance challenge on @TikTok_IN. Match my steps & share your videos using #EkDoTeenChallenge A few of you will also get a surprise from me. Let's dance away!"
Apart from the star, the other star cast of the film Anil Kapoor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of pictures from the film, which will surely take you back during the time the film was shot.
In one of the films, both the leads can be seen indulging in a fight with Kiran Kumar. In the second picture, a wounded Madhuri and Anil can be seen staring at the camera in anger. While in the rest of the pictures, the 'Mr. India' actor paid tribute to producer late Dinesh Gandhi and music composer Laxmikant.
"#31yearsofTezaab, the film that gave @MadhuriDixit & I so much. I want to dedicate this year to the great Laxmikant of Laxmikant-Pyarelal & to the lion-hearted Late Dinesh Gandhi who backed N. Chandra's vision which leads to it becoming a super hit blockbuster! @Javedakhtarjadu," he tweeted.

The 1988 action romantic film was directed by N Chandra.
The story of the flick revolves around Mahesh (Anil) whose life is ruined after his parents are dead and he gets imprisoned. During this, he gets separated from Mohini (Madhuri), who suffers due to her cruel father. Mahesh returns to save Mohini and settle old scores. (ANI)

