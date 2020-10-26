Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty send birthday wishes to 'Shehar Ki Ladki' Raveena Tandon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): As actor Raveena Tandon rang in her 46th birthday on Monday, her friends from the industry including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty extended warm wishes to make the day special for the 'Shehar Ki Ladki'.

The song 'Sheher Ki Ladki' is a popular number filmed on Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tandon in the 1996 film 'Rakshak'.

"Wishing the sheher ki ladki @TandonRaveenaa very happy birthday. May you continue stealing everyone's hearts like always. Many happy returns of the day. Have a good one & stay safe," wrote the 'Kalank' actor on Twitter.





The 'Dhadkan' actor Shetty also extended birthday wishes to Tandon on Twitter. "Wishing the Shehar ki Ladki @TandonRaveena a wonderful happy healthy birthday... stay blessed."



Earlier in the day, the birthday girl responded to the wishes in a tweet.

"Thank you all for your wonderful wishes and love! I feel blessed, am the luckiest in the world, thank you my family, my friends like family, my Twitter family, my insta family, my Facebook family, my friends from all over the world! I'm overwhelmed by the love! Thank you universe," she said. (ANI)

