Madhuri Dixit takes on Brush Challenge, says cheers to weekend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Bollywood's ageless beauty Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday joined the viral 'Brush Challenge' and treated fans to a video that featured the star transitioning into a glammed up avatar.

The 'Aaja Nachle' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a video, inspired by the 'Brush Challenge'.

The challenge showcases the video creator as they start the video with a natural look and then glam up after momentarily covering the camera with the makeup brush.



The video posted by the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' star sees Madhuri in a nightdress and a makeup look, taking a brush in her hand post which she smilingly applies the brush to cover the camera and next second she is transitioned into a glamorous avatar. Dressed in a black saree with golden detailing, the actor looked stunning.

Taking to the caption, Madhuri wrote, "Cheers to the weekend (with a partying face emoticon) and added the #BrushChallenge)."





Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff and more than 1 lakh fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left heart, eyes, and fire emoticons over the post.



Of late, the 'Gulab Gang' star has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.



Earlier last week, she introduced netizens to her "Riyaaz Partner" and put up a picture of herself with her pet dog Carmello. (ANI)

