Madhuri Dixit wishes 'Kalank' co-star Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Evergreen actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday extended adorable birthday wish filled with "loads of love" to her good friend and co-star Sonakshi Sinha on her special day.

The two had shared screen space last year, for Abhishek Verman's romantic-drama 'Kalank.' Sinha also appeared as a guest on a dance reality show, that was judged by Dixit.



On Sinha's 33rd birthday, the 'Devdas' actor took to Twitter to share a boomerang and wrote: "Sending you my best wishes on your birthday @sonakshisinha. Remember this day from #DanceDeewane? It was fun catching up with you."

"Keep shining & spreading the wonderful energy you bring along everywhere you go. Big hug & loads of love. Happy birthday!," she added.

In the shared boomerang, the duo was seen on the sets of the dance reality show and doing a dance step.

Earlier in the day, Sinha received scores of birthday from stars including Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, Manish Malhotra, and father Shatrughan Sinha. (ANI)

