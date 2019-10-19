Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sunny Deol (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.
Madhuri who has worked with the actor-turned-politician in 'Tridev' wished him by penning a sweet message on Twitter.
" Happy birthday @iamsunnydeol. May all things good surround you, this year & always!" she tweeted on Saturday.

The two were also recently seen dancing on the song 'Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai' from their film 'Tridev' on the television show 'Dance Deewane 2'.
Born on October 19, 1956, the actor made his Bollywood debut in the year 1982 opposite Amrita Singh in 'Betaab'.
The recipient of the National Film Awards has also won and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actor.
From being one of the most praised actors of his time, Sunny Deol joined politics and is currently a member of Parliament from Gurdaspur (Lok Sabha constituency) of Punjab State.
The actor who last appeared in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' recently helmed 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,' which also marked the debut of his son Karan Deol. (ANI)

