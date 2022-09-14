Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be out on October 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene's new film 'Maja Ma' is all set to be released on October 6.

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the update, the streamer took to Instagram and dropped Madhuri's look from the film.

"The dancing diva is back and how! blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues - now we're feeling Maja Ma...watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6," a post read on Prime Video's Instagram handle.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CielyaWhLPV/?hl=en

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, 'Maja Ma' is touted as a "family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding".

"I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns" said Anand Tiwari.

"Pulling at the viewers' heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences," he added.

Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat are also a part of 'Maja Ma'. (ANI)

