Magnum opus 'PS-1' set for September 30 release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming film 'PS-1' have unveiled that the magnum opus is set to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

'PS-1', the first part of a two-part multilingual film based on Kalki's classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan', is directed by Mani Ratnam.

The film boasts of a stellar cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sobhita Dhulipala, amongst others. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

On producer Allirajah Subaskaran's birthday on Wednesday, the makers unveiled the release date along with intense first look pictures of the lead characters.







Sobhita Dhulipala shared the first look posters and wrote, "Wishing our Producer Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th!"







The adventurous story is set in the 10th century during a tumultuous time in the Chola Empire when the power struggle between different branches of the ruling family caused violent rifts between the potential successors to the reigning emperor.

The film is set to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (ANI)

