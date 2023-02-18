Maha Shivratri 2023: Kangana Ranaut extends wishes on the auspicious day

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, actor Kangana Ranaut extended heartfelt wishes to all.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture from her last year's celebrations of Shivratri at Isha Foundation with spiritual guru Sadhguru.

The actor was seen wearing a beautiful red and golden saree in the photo as she greeted the spiritual teacher with folded hands.

"Mahashivratri ki shubhkaamnaaen. Picture from last year's celebrations in the aashram," she captioned the post.





Kangana missed celebrating Shivratri at the aashram this year owing toto her work commitments. She is currently in Hyderabad for the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2.

"It's a working MahaShivratri for me here in Hyderabad but my heart will be there in the Aashram," she further wrote.



On Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshiped by devotees all across the country.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married Maa Shakti, his divine consort, for a second time on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha - which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti - which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation.

Followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world on the auspicious day. They also offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha. (ANI)

