Maharashtra CM thanks Salman Khan for donating hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Mumba (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday thanked megastar Salman Khan for contributing hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police.

Khan donated one lakh hand sanitisers to cops working on the frontline to combat Covid-19.

"Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus," tweeted CMO Maharashtra.



Khan responded to the Chief Minister's Office by tweeting, "Thank u @CMOMaharashtra

@Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier in the week, Khan had highlighted the importance of sanitisation in the Covid times by launching a hand sanitiser brand of his own.

Khan had been helping the country by making donations ever since the nation was hit by coronavirus crisis.

His 'Being Haangryy' foundation had earlier distributed ration packets to the underprivileged through a food truck facility in Mumbai. (ANI)









