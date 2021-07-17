Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asks film, television producers to adhere to Covid norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday on Saturday asked the film and television producers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 norms laid down by the State government and coordinate with police authorities about the place of shoot as well as an extension for timings.

The chief minister held a virtual meeting with the members of film producers guild regarding COVID-19 protocols that should be followed on the sets. The Chief Minister suggested various precautions like regular testing of cast and crew and also to promote vaccination.

The meeting was attended by filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Stuti Ramchandra, Madhu Bhojwani, Rakesh Mehra and Nitin Ahuja of the Producers Guild, a leading organization of Hindi filmmakers.

Sharing a snippet from the chat, Ritesh Sidhwani took to his social media and shared, "A very productive and wonderful meeting between the @CMOMaharashtra, @producers_guild, @CPMumbaiPolice and task force! A genuine effort to understand some of the constraints faced by the film industry."

His tweet further read, "It was great to have the assurance of the CMO to find a solution, with a commitment on our part to abide by the protocols and guidelines. We are all in this together @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray @MumbaiPolice"





Subodh Bhave, Nagraj Manjule, Ravi Jadhav also participated in the meeting and gave suggestions. Aadesh Bandekar moderated the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge.

The Chief Minister also directed the Mumbai Police to ask for information from the producers about the shooting schedule, location and times of each producer and to give permission to an officer by assigning the responsibility of coordination and taking care of the rules and regulations. (ANI)






