Maharashtra Health Minister thanks SRK for donating 25,000 PPE kits

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): While the whole country continues to struggle against the COVID-19 crisis, Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's name has been added to the list of renowned personalities who have come forward to give the frontline workers a boost to help them in their battle against the deadly infection.

The ace actor has contributed 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to the Maharashtra Health Department for the safety of the doctors and healthcare workers in the State. However, Khan's generous contribution came to light only after the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to thank him.

"Many thanks, Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 and protecting our frontline medical care team," Tope's tweet on Monday read.

Responding to this, Khan thanked the Minister for "sourcing the kits" and added that he stood with all the others in this hour of need.

"Thank you, sir, for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavor to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy," Khan's response on Twitter read.

Apart from this, a look at the top actor's Twitter profile reveals that he has been active in reaching out to the authorities and contributing in every way he can to boost the fight against COVID-19 in multiple locations across the country.

For example, the official Twitter handle of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had a couple of days ago thanked him and his wife, Gauri Khan, for offering their "4-storey personal office space to help expand our quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women and elderly."

Apart from this the IPL-franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner, had also committed to contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and had also donated to both the Maharashtra and West Bengal Chief Minister's Relief Fund. (ANI)

