Maheep Kapoor celebrates 24 years of togetherness with Sanjay Kapoor with throwback pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' actor Maheep Kapoor, on Friday, took a trip down memory lane and shared her wedding pictures to celebrate 24 years of togetherness with Sanjay Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep dropped a series of wedding pictures where she decked up as a bride in a lehenga, heavy jewellery and garland, while Sanjay was in a white kurta-pyjama and a garland. Both of them were all smiles in the picture. She also shared a photo where her husband held her henna-decorated hand and also shared a solo close-up picture of hers in lehenga.

"24 years ago #HadStarsInMyEyes," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



As soon as she shared the post, her family and friends bombarded the comment section with love and blessings.

Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Happy 24 years of togetherness both of you," while Chunky Pandey commented, "Happy Happy Anniversary my dearest Maheep and Sanjay."

Anil Kapoor and Bhavana Panday dropped red heart emoji.

Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Sanjay is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor.

Maheep and Sanjay's nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan. (ANI)