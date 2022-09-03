Maheep Kapoor reveals Sanjay Kapoor cheated on her

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, in the show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' has revealed that she was on the verge of leaving Sanjay because he cheated on her, early in their marriage.

Maheep, while speaking to Seema Sajdeh on the show, recalled an incident when her eldest daughter Shanaya Kapoor was very young, Sanjay cheated on her.

She said, "Now you know it, Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby. Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also."



Seema then asked her if she had forgiven Sanjay, Maheep replied saying, "For what happened 100 years ago, of course. And I want to tell you that for me, I am grateful that we moved on... Marriage is shades of grey. I know that for him, marriage is life-long."

Later, while speaking to the cameras, she said, "I wanted my marriage to work. At any cost. And I did it selfishly for me and for my child. It was not a compromise at all. It was for me."

She continued, "Forgiveness? We have both forgiven each other at many stages in our lives. I have been a royal f**king b***h. He had wanted to stab me many times. We have grown through this journey and we've come out stronger."

Talking about the show, apart from Maheep, it revolves around Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women have upped the notch of everything this season. (ANI)

