Mahesh Babu, Namrata drops 'adorable' post for their 'shining star' Sitara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, surely are doting parents! The couple recently dropped an adorable post for their daughter, Sitara Ghattmaneni on the occasion of Daughter's day.

On Sunday, Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and dropped a 'rare' glimpse of himself with his daughter Sitara, portraying the fun relationship, the father-daughter duo shares. "Brightening up my world always. Happy Daughter's Day my little one Sitara Ghattamaneni!" she wrote in the caption.



In the 'rare' glimpse, Mahesh and his daughter Sitara could be seen looking at each other. While Sitara is looking at her father with a notorious smile, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor looks rather confused.

On his Instagram Stories, the actor also posted a photo collage of his wife Namrata, their children, and their trip to Switzerland.



In a similar, adorable photo, Namrata Shirodkar posted it with her daughter as the two posed on one of their vacations. She stated, "I'm glad there's you to laugh with me... and to show me what's special in everything life brings, Happy Daughter's Day my shining star."heaping love on her daughter.



For the unversed, Sitara recently made her big-screen debut alongside her father Mahesh in the song Penny from Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Fans praised the father-daughter team for their great camaraderie. She made her first television appearance on Dance India Dance Telegu along with her father, Mahesh Babu.

Not just this, Mahesh Babu recently joined hands with SS Rajamouli. Babu is currently busy doing an epic action entertainer with wizard of words Trivikram Srinivas movie ' SSMB28' that went on floors on September 12.

Rajamouli disclosed that his film with Mahesh Babu is going to be a globetrotting action adventure. The director is currently in the USA to attend a film festival where some of his movies are screened. While speaking with the media, Rajamouli made the revelation about the film's genre.

Apart from this, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman's life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country.

The film wasn't received well by critics and didn't do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to

Mahesh Babu will also be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in 'Jana Gana Mana'. (ANI)