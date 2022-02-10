Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar complete 17 years of marital bliss

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.

On Thursday, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

Sharing a fam-jam picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG. Many more to us... it's all about love."

In the image, Mahesh Babu and Namrata can be seen sharing smiles with their children -- Gautam and Sitara.





On the other hand, Namrata posted an adorable video featuring her pictures with Mahesh Babu right from their wedding day to the present day.



"My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time," she captioned the clip.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film 'Vamsi', and after dating each other for a while, the two got married in 2005. (ANI)

