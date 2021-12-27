Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his productive Monday in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], December 27 (ANI): Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film.

On Monday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala.

"Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image.





For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai to celbrate New Year with his family there. Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu and discuss about the film.

The movie will go on floors after completion of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. (ANI)

