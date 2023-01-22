Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata a happy birthday, thanks her for 'lifting' him up always

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): South actor Mahesh Babu wished his wife Namrata Shirodkar a happy birthday saying she 'puts things in perspective.'

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mahesh wrote, "Happy birthday NSG! Thank you for putting things in perspective... for lifting me up and for being you always!" and posted a glamorous picture of his wife from their travel bucket.

Namrata's sister actor Shilpa Shirodkar reacted to the pic and wrote, "Happy Birthday my chin."



Mahesh and Namrata are proud parents to son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The kids also wished her on their social media handles on Namrata's special day.

Taking to Instagram Namrata's son wished her, "Happy birthday Amma!! Missing you already."

Sitara took to Instagram to post a collage video with her mother. She wrote, "Happy birthday Amma. You're my northern star, my rock & my best friend. I hope this birthday is just as incredible as you are. Love you, always and forever.

The 51-year-old actor Namrata is best known for featuring in the song 'O Jaana Na Jaana' opposite Salman Khan in the film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.' She took a break from acting after her marriage. (ANI)