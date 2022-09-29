Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away at 70

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): South Superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi passed away at 70.

Mahesh Babu broke the 'heartbreaking' news of his mother's demise on September 28 through his social media handle.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu expressed his sorrow over the passing of his mother, Ghattamaneni Indira Devi via his Instagram post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjDJLcQP8mS/

The 'Bharat Ane Nenu' star took to his Instagram handle and shared a vintage snapshot of his mother. While sharing it, he captioned the picture with the use of some heart emoticons instead of writing her a note. Messages from fans expressing their condolences to the bereaved family have filled the comments section.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CjDPT_BDoJt/

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu, wrote a letter to lament the passing of her mother-in-law. While posting her sentiments on social media, the former actor got emotional. She promised to show Mahesh and her two children all the affection that her mother-in-law had shown her. She captioned the post, "We will miss you deeply... You're in my memory and all the love you gave me.. I will shower on your son and your grandchildren and more... We love you mummy... Sending you endless love and light."

Namrata Shirodkar's sister, Shilpa Shirodkar also expressed her condolences to the family, she wrote, "Rest In Peace Auntywill always remember you and your kindness" in the comment section.

A fan commented, "She will stay forever in the hearts of her loved ones. She is a proud mother for having such a loving son and family. Could see how much sitara loves her grandmother", on the other hand another fan wrote, "Pls stay strong ma..and also take care of @urstrulymahesh Nanna...and fam! Now you are his Amma too! Another one responsibility is added to you Queen ..! Let's all together pray for Indira Mummy and let her soul rest in peace! We would overcome this and we all would be with you all FOREVER!"

After a prolonged illness, Indira Devi passed away at the age of 70, she passed away in her home in Hyderabad. (ANI)

