Mahesh Bhatt praises Anupam Kher as 'Saaransh' clocks 36 years

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As his iconic film 'Saaransh' clocked 36 years on Monday, director Mahesh Bhatt recalled the portrayal of the central character of the movie by senior actor Anupam Kher.

Bhatt took to Twitter to post a still from the flick featuring Kher.

"36 years of SAARANSH! He was just 28 years old when he made his debut in this iconic role of a school teacher who has lost his son in an act of senseless violence," the 'Sadak' director tweeted.

"Thank you, Anupam for helping me birth this heartbreaking inspired creation. @AnupamPKher #Saaransh," his tweet further read.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's debut flick - 'Saaransh' - won him his first Filmfare award in the best actor category.

The film revolved around the sequence of events in the life of a retired school teacher and his wife after their son loses his life in a mugging.

Helmed by Bhatt, the film also features actors Soni Razdan, and Rohini Hattangadi. (ANI)

