Mahima Chaudhry to play Indira Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayankar in 'Emergency', first look out

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming period film 'Emergency', on Saturday, dropped actor Mahima Chaudhry's first look as Mrs Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayankar.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared the first look poster of Mahima which she captioned, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante."



Talking about Mahima's role Kangana Ranaut said, "Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it's the character of Pupul Jayakar. Even though the film is a first-person account, it is not a film where somebody is the narrator. Mrs Gandhi's interactions with Pupul are the most soulful. They shed light on how she confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul Jayakar. This makes her character an important person in the film called Emergency."



Mahima shared her experience of working with Kangana as a director and said, "Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. Pupul Jayakar was Mrs Indira Gandhi's childhood friend so my scenes are the ones where you get to see the non-political side of this great statesman and controversial political leader during the time of Emergency. They are very open and honest with each other. You see a very different side of Mrs Gandhi. It's very interesting to play this character and it's been a wonderful experience working on this."

'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo directorial film in which she will be also seen portraying the role of former Indian Prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from them, the film also casts Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Mahima will be soon making her Bollywood comeback with the upcoming film 'The Signature' alongside actor Anupam Kher. (ANI)

