'Maidaan' producers deny talks with streaming platform over 'pay-per-view' release

Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama 'Maidaan' is not in talks with any streaming platform for 'pay-per-view' release, confirmed the producers of the film.

There were speculations that the upcoming sports drama whose shooting had already been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic was in conversation with big streaming platforms for pay-per-view release.

Denying the rumours that are circulating on social media platforms, the producers of the movie- Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta officially released a joint statement that reads, "We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film 'Maidaan'. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone's safety in mind and in full compliance with Protocols laid down by the Government. We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about Maidaan."

On a related note, the severe cyclone Tauktae that had hit the coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai has also damaged the sets of many movies including Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.



The makers of the flick started the shoot for the fourth schedule on February 14 in Powai, Mumbai. They were geared up to shoot non-stop for the rest part, till the end of April, and finish the entire film.

The football coaching and choreography along with the physical conditioning camp was on with the players for the last two months.

Ajay Devgn joined the shoot from February 14 and after finishing his part he rejoined the team on March 10 in Madh Island, where they were to begin the shoot of the football sequences, according to earlier reports.

'Maidaan' is known to be a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Devgn would be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football.

Helmed by 'Badhaai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on 15th October 2021.


