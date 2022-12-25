'Main Atal Hoon': Pankaj Tripathi shares his first look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee on former PM's birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of India's three-time Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, actor Pankaj Tripathi shared his first look as the former PM from his upcoming biopic 'Main Atal Hoon'.

Pankaj took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a series of pictures introducing Vajpayee as a PM, poet, statesman and gentleman.

He was seen wearing a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble the former PM.

The actor captioned the post in Hindi, writing, "I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make 'Atal' ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Pankaj also shared a video montage and wrote in Hindi, 'I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful."

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



'Main Atal Hoon' revolves around the journey of the multifaceted ex-Prime Minister who was also a poet, a statesman, a leader and a humanitarian.

Helmed by National Award-winning Director, Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, the film will release in December 2023.

The music for the film will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.

'Main ATAL Hoon' presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. (ANI)